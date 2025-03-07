QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

