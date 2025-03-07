QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

