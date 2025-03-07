QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 162.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $178.47 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

