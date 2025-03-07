QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

