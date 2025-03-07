QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $926,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.73. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.51 and a twelve month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,582.04. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

