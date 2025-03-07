QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25,929.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

