QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,077 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Brookfield by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 174.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.