QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,613 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 82.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Embraer by 27.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.70. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

