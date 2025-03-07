QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.23 and a 200-day moving average of $237.42.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

