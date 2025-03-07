QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,819 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.