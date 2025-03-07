QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Albany International by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Albany International by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Albany International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

AIN stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.34. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $97.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.52 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

