QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $4,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,782,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Crane by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $126.03 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.