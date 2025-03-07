QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 3.4 %

CW opened at $312.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $236.31 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.67.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

