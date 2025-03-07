QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,463,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 241,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Terex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Terex by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 226,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

In other news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,325 shares of company stock worth $1,556,972. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

