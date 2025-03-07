QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Yelp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,219 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,963.36. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,489 shares of company stock worth $2,087,187. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

