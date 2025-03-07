Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $73,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $174.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

