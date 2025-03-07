Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roku alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,308 shares of company stock worth $10,362,166 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $79.60 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.