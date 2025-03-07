Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 149.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,280,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,437 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 983,623 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 962,057 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,817.84. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,352,080. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.13 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

