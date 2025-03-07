Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 474.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SEA were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 929.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

