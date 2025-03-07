SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $876,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.15.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.39 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

