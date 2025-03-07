Stephens Inc. AR Has $106.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

