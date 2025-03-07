SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 144,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 161,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 340,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 110,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 110,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

