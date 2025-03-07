SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 209.3% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 220,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,532,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CWEN opened at $27.28 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

