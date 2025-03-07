SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $345.92 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.97 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.