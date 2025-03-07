SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Nintendo by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of NTDOY opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

About Nintendo

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

