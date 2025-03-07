SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,128 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

