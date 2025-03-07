SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 47,665 ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.37. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

