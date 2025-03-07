SVB Wealth LLC Invests $112,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

