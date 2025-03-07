SVB Wealth LLC Invests $127,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

