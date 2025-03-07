SVB Wealth LLC Invests $182,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.99. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

