SVB Wealth LLC Invests $68,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in ICL Group by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ICL Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE ICL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ICL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICL

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.