SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Stories

