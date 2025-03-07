SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,611 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,523,000 after acquiring an additional 541,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after acquiring an additional 687,612 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

