SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

