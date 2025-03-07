SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,792,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 418,741 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 27.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 300,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,931,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 219,726 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,656 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE NCZ opened at $12.14 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.