SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,920 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $607,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,204.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 308,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $1,632,914.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,563,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,587,965.10. This trade represents a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,549 shares of company stock worth $3,175,856. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

