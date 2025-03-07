SVB Wealth LLC Takes $216,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 687,811 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 570.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 576,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.