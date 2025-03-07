SVB Wealth LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Trading Up 2.5 %

Nextdoor stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on KIND

About Nextdoor

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.