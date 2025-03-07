SVB Wealth LLC Takes $96,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.78.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

