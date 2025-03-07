SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

