SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

MPWR opened at $565.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

