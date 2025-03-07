SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMR opened at $6.48 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

