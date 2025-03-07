SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth $8,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Vertical Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

