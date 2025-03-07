SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $768,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.