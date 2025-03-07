Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 494.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,062,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 523,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.