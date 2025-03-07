Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.