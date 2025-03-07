The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $39,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $13,358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1,653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 355,480 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 268,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.16 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

