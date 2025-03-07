Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $23.18 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $858.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

