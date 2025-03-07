Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $606.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,118,070. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

