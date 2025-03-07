Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

VMI stock opened at $330.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.88. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

